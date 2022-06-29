'When is the M&S school uniform sale 2022?' is a hugely popular search term right now, and it’s easy to understand why. With the cost of living on the rise - families are looking to save.

Well, we have good news. Set your phone reminders to July 5th because from that date you can save a whopping 20% on the M&S school uniform range. The high street favourite is launching a school uniform sale ahead of the new school term. If you’re not sure when that is take a look at our ‘ when do kids go back to school ’ article, to be sure. And, if its you're first time, check what to look out for when buying a school uniform (opens in new tab) too.

Kitting out kids can be pricey, with researchers from bikeclub calculating the current cost of the first 16 years of children’s lives to equal £116,207.34, which works out at an average of just over £7,000 a year - so savings are welcomed.

Those who need new uniforms can take advantage of the deal by going online, for a school-ready uniform - including shirts, trousers, blouses, jumpers, skirts, dresses, pinafores and more safe in the knowledge that Marks and Spencer school uniform is high quality, and they cater for all shapes and sizes which can be difficult to find, especially for children with small waists and long legs.

When is the M&S school uniform sale 2022?

The M&S school uniform sale is on from July 5th until July 25th - both online and in store. And the uniform range is a dream for parents, for example the multi-pack short-sleeved shirts and blouses start from £9. And they have an easy-iron finish are designed to 'cut down on ironing' or remove the need for it altogether with non-iron, stain-resistant shirts.

The high street chain is very aware of the current cost of living crisis and many of its school uniform essentials come in multi-packs that M&S says are 'great value' for money.

School shorts cost £8 and trousers are priced at £11, and come in various fits, with clever adjustable hems or waistbands to allow for growth spurts, so they can be worn for longer. Means you might just get a full term with one set of uniforms.

M&S' polo shirts, priced between £9-£18, come in a range of colours. M&S also claims much of its school wear is made using a crease-resistant material with a stain-resistant and weatherproof finish, helping kids look sharp in the classroom and beyond.

Don't be caught out by the false economy of 'cheap' uniform. I've literally tested them all over the years and the budget uniforms just don't wash or wear as well as the premium brands. You end up spending more in the long run replacing bubbled jumpers and holey trousers. Heidi Scrimgeour, Goodto Consumer Editor

Worth noting, that the offer excludes tights, underwear, accessories, footwear, outerwear, lunch boxes, and school bags. But, there are still plenty of savings. M&S says its school clothing range features 'clever' technology in its fabrics that will save parents hours in time, money, and energy. To time-poor and cash-poor parents this is a God send.

Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab), Goodto Consumer Editor and mum-of-three also says; "... Don't worry about uniforms being too big in September - sizing is brilliant these days and if you work off the age they'll be in September, you can't really go wrong.

"Always go for adjustable, elasticated waistbands on trousers and skirts so you can easily accommodate a summer growth spurt and stock up on easy wins like hemming tape to shorten trousers or hemlines the quick and hassle-free way. If in doubt, rather than leaving it till nearer the start of school, buy two sets of everything and keep the bigger batch for next year."

An M&S spokesperson tells us: "We realise that anything that takes the stress out of that morning mad dash to school is a winner, so we’ve done everything we can to help - all our uniforms have been cleverly designed to save you time, money and energy and help keep little ones looking smart. The countdown to school starts here!"

To shop the school uniform range from M&S, visit the website (opens in new tab). Alternatively, you can find your nearest store using the link here (opens in new tab).

You might like:

Reasons to avoid payday loans (opens in new tab)

How to save money on food - 82 tips for shopping and cooking (opens in new tab)

Child height calculator (opens in new tab)