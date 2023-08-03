You only need £4 and one product to remove grass stains with this Mrs Hinch-approved hack

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mrs Hinch fans have shared her fool-proof way of getting rid of tough grass stains on clothes - and you'll need just £4 and one product.

Many families might be familiar with how to get stains out of school uniform. But with the summer holidays in full swing and kids having more time to play, aside from getting rid of suncream stains there's bound to be some grass and mud to tackle as well when it comes to doing the laundry.

The British influencer Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, whose Instagram account features tips for home cleaning, has come to the rescue for families looking to rid their sports and clothing whites of the pesky green marks.

One mum who was struggling to banish them after her son got them all over his football kit sought help from fellow 'Hinchers' (the nickname given to cleaning fanatics that follow Mrs Hinch's tips) in the Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It.

She asked the group, "My son had his new white t-shirt on yesterday and another child pulled him across the grass. How can I get these stains out?"

And the 'Hinch Army' (a moniker given to a group of Mrs Hinch fans) were keen to help out, suggesting that a tub of Vanish Gold Oxi Action would do the trick.

And it's currently price locked at £4 in Sainsbury's (470g) or a bigger tub 850g is on offer at Ocado for a fraction of the RRP - but be quick...

And other users have praised the product. One mum said, "I have messy twin toddlers and two older children that get stains on their clothes all the time.

"Once a month I fill the bath tub with hot water and add a whole tub of vanish gold and a full bottle of thick bleach, stir it well and dump all stained clothes in there and leave them for at least 24 hours, then take them all out and wash on a 60° cycle.

"The results are amazing!! The water is left filthy but the clothes return to looking as fresh as when I brought them."

And she's not the only one, another parent advised, "Vanish, soak it for six hours I got all my sons works stuff cleaned from deodorants and other stuff that discoloured them wouldn’t use anything else."

Meanwhile, some parents recommended Elbow Grease which is available to buy in supermarkets and on Amazon.

Here on Goodto, we've got plenty more cleaning hacks and decluttering tips, like these 55 cleaning hacks that tidy every part of your home, or these 19 Mrs Hinch hacks you can try at home too.