Who is Mrs Hinch, how did she become famous, is she married, does she have kids and what is her net worth now? We’ve got all the answers…

Mrs Hinch’s cleaning tips have made her an internet sensation. The social media darling turned her humble home Instagram account into a a fully-fledged influencer platform thanks to her handy hacks and affordable fixes.

She’s known for her sparkling clean home, love of ‘minky cloths’, ‘Kermit’ and ‘The Pink Stuff’ and her excellent advice for getting any space into tip-top condition.

The Essex-born beauty now has over 4 million followers on Instagram. But just who is Mrs Hinch – and is that even her real name?

Who is Mrs Hinch and what is her real name?

Mrs Hinch – whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe – is a self-proclaimed “cleaning mad” woman from Essex.

Before she joined Instagram back in 2018 to share her love of interior design, Sophie had worked a variety of other jobs including being a hairdresser, a waitress and a nursery assistant.

As she told fans on an Instagram Q&A, she also once worked in a call centre office and on job board sales.

But it was when she got married that her true passion for “making a house a home” began. This kicked off her current career as an influencer and an author. Despite her incredible success, Sophie still describes herself as a “normal girl who loves to clean her house”.

What is Mrs Hinch famous for?

Known on social media as ‘Mrs Hinch’, 30-year-old Sophie is famous for her brilliant (and cheap) cleaning hacks.

Sophie refers to her social media followers as the ‘Hinch Army’, and her pictures of her immaculate home, complete with gleaming kitchen work tops, crumb-free floors and perfectly presented home accessories, gain thousands of likes and comments every time she posts. She’s also known for her love of Zoflora, and people were also asking ‘who is Mrs Hinch?’ when her bizarre pie recipe went viral.

Mrs Hinch has got some famous acquaintances and fans too. She counts Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon as a close friend. In one post, she wrote about how the former X-factor singer had helped her through a difficult period with trolling and media attention when she was first launched into the public eye.

“One day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok,” Sophie wrote on social media. “It’s like she just knew I wasn’t. Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone. I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message (🙈) asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn.”

She continued: “She turned up at my house with her beautiful baby Rex in one arm & McDonald’s in the other for us both! And I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down , we ate junk food , fed our babies & talked… talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey I’m forever grateful to you , all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time.”

The Instagram icon often posts pictures with the former X Factor singer, enjoying a drink or having a play date with their children.

Who is Mrs Hinch’s husband and how many kids do they have?

Mrs Hinch married sales manager Jamie in 2018, after meeting him during her job in sales before she went on to become a hairdresser. Sophie still shares pictures from the couple’s wedding at Gosfield Hall from August 2018 on her social media.

The couple have a son, Ronnie, together, who turned one in June 2020, and another baby on the way. Mrs Hinch announced she’s pregnant with their second child at the beginning of 2021.

On Instagram, Sophie wrote: “It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars ✨ Baby Hinch Number 2 , We can’t wait to finally meet you.”

Sophie and Jamie later revealed their second baby is boy. Mrs Hinch wrote: “Ron & Hen .. we ALL love you!! NOW get ready boys .. there will no longer be two! He is on his way!! 💙 Dreams really do come true 💫.”

Ronnie’s birth was announced via his Dad’s personal Instagram account. Known as Mr Hinch, Jamie Hinchliffe wrote, “Hello Hinchers… Mr Hinch here. Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz. I didn’t think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong. For once, I am completely lost for words. All I can say is thank you for your unbelievable kindness, loyalty and the most pure and genuine love we both feel from you all. I know you’ll understand that we’ll be quiet for a while whilst we take these precious moments in and enjoy our baby bubble.

“I will be spending today and the rest of my life caring for, looking after and protecting my beautiful wife and son. Ronnie, our darling boy, we love you more than we ever knew possible.”

Does Mrs Hinch have a dog?

Sophie and Jamie have a dog called Henry. The gorgeous golden pup is a firm fixture in the Hinch household and regularly appears on Sophie’s social media – although the spaniel also has his own Instagram account.

How many books has Mrs Hinch done?

Mrs Hinch has four books.

With her incredible success on social media and beautiful family, it will come as no surprise that when Mrs Hinch released her first book – Hinch Yourself Happy – it quickly became a Sunday Times Bestseller and flew off the shelves.

Following this, in October 2019, she released her second book, called Mrs Hinch: The Activity Journal, and in 2020 she released Mrs Hinch: The Little Book of Lists.

Mrs Hinch’s first memoir was also published last year. Fans of the social media star have been able to learn all about her life and habits in the book This is Me, and really find out the answers to the question, “Who is Mrs Hinch?” It’s the Sunday Times No1 Bestseller 2020, of course!

Mrs Hinch’s most recent book takes a look behind the curtain on the influencer’s life. By her own description, the book explores “the wife, the mother and the person behind Mrs Hinch.”

What is Mrs Hinch’s net worth?

Mrs Hinch is rumoured to be worth an estimated £1 million.

As well as her book deals, the cleaning guru is paid to feature products in her posts and has done a number of ad campaigns with well-known household brands.