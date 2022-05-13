We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zara has announced that they will now charge customers for returning online purchases and shoppers aren’t happy about it.

If you’ve ever shopped at Zara, you’re probably aware of the viral sizing hack claiming that the symbols on their labels match the fit of the items.

While the majority of customers enjoy the perks of buying in-store, some of us do not have that privilege of living near a Zara branch and have to shop online to get hands on the goodies the high street giant has to offer.

Now, Zara has announced that customers who return online purchases via certain methods will be charged a fee. Returning items to third-party drop-off locations around the UK will now have a £1.95 cost, which will be deducted from the refund amount.

Customers can return their Zara online orders for a refund within 30 days after receiving items.

According to Zara’s website, usual refund regulations still apply, which say that purchases must be in perfect condition and have all original labels.

The fashion brand told This Is Money that online items returned to one of its 68 UK stores will not be charged the additional fee, however returning online orders in the mail will cost shoppers.

Some customers have criticised the change, with one posting on Twitter, “Having to pay for Zara returns has got to be the worst thing to hit the cost of living crisis to date.”

There are already concerns about whether charging customers who return online goods will become the norm, as another angry customer noted, “Making changes to your free returns which now cost your customers and making no announcement about it? Not cool.”

Customers can use the site’s search function to find and select the closest drop-off location.

After you’ve completed the return request, show your QR code at the drop-off location to have the return label printed.