80 Father's Day quotes and messages to write in your card for dad

Funny, touching, or famous, these Father's Day quotes and messages are sure to get you inspired when it comes to writing your card for dad this year.

Father's Day falls on Sunday 18 June this year, which means you've not got long left to figure out what you're going to do to treat your dad, grandpa, or that dad figure in your life. While some look to find the best Father's Day gifts to celebrate the special day, others prefer to use their words to show dad how much they love them.

But while penning a greeting card is a tradition that has been around since the origins of Father's Day, finding the words to explain how special and cherished dad is never gets easier. That's why we've rounded up some of the best Father's Day quotes and messages, so you can make sure dad knows just how loved he is this year.

Funny Father's Day quotes

"I'm so lucky to have you as my father... I'm sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Father's Day!" "You may not know everything but you sure had me fooled for quite a few years! Happy Father's Day to the smartest Dad in town." "Dad, you've always been the coolest. Like all those times you said 'yes' when mom said 'no.' Happy Father's Day, Cool Dad!" "Today's about you, Dad! I hope you savour every moment of it. Because tomorrow, it's back to being all about us - your kids."

"You're the best dad ever. I mean, just look at how I turned out!" "Happy Father's Day to one of my favourite parents." "Wish I could be there to hang out with you on Father's Day. But, on the bright side, I guess you finally get some peace and quiet! Miss you and love you, Dad." "It's a bit of a cliché to say you’re the greatest dad in the world, so I’d say you’re definitely in the top 10." "Thank you for everything you’ve done. I’m sure there will be a time in the future when you need support and I’ll be ready. I’ve already bought the Zimmer Frame!" "Days like these are best spent with family, but don’t worry, I’ll keep everyone busy while you sneak off to the pub."

Touching Father's Day quotes

"Happy Father's Day to the world's best dad. I love you to the moon and back!" "Out of all the dads in the world, we got the very best one! Happy Father's Day." "I am so lucky to have you as my one and only dad. Thanks for being such a legend!" "I appreciate you more than words can say. Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the universe." "You are my hero and my role model. Happy Father's Day to the dad I thank God for every day." "To my amazing dad, thank you for always inspiring me to do my best in everything I do. I hope I’ve made you proud." "Happy Father's Day to the man who always put me back on my feet when I fell over. Thanks for everything." "Thanks to you, my childhood was nothing but times of laughter and big smiles. Long may they continue!" "There are good dads, there are great dads, and then there’s you! Happy Father's Day to the best dad ever." "Though sometimes you might seem grumpy, I know that inside there’s the same big old smile that has cheered me up since I was small. Happy Father's Day to the best dad anyone could ask for."

Father's Day quotes from daughters

"Happy Father's Day from your little princess. I love you so much, Dad!" "Where would I be without you as my dad? I'm so grateful for you. Happy Father's Day." "I’ll always be your little girl even when I’m old and grey. Happy Father's Day." "You’ve been there through my highs and lows, but always made me feel like I could soar! Happy Father’s Day from your daughter." "Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful dad, who knows how to make me giggle and grin, whatever mood I’m in. You’re my absolute rock." "No matter how many years go by, Dad, I’ll always be that same little girl who loves you with all her heart. Happy Father’s Day!" "You always know how to lift me up and make me feel like a star! Happy Father’s Day!" "Silly, sweet, always there to make me smile. That’s why you’ll always be my Prince Charming, Dad. Happy Father’s Day!" "For always lifting me up and never letting me down, I’m forever grateful. I’ll always be your little girl. Happy Father’s Day!" "Wishing a very Happy Dad’s Day to a daughter’s first partner-in-crime—her Papa!"

Father's day quotes from sons

"When people say, 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree,' I tell them that's the best compliment I could ever get. Someday, I hope to grow as strong and wise as you. Have a great Father's Day!" "Thank you for being my mentor, and my biggest fan. Did I mention my style icon? Happy Father's Day!" "Happy Father's Day! You're more than a father - you're a friend. Thank you for all that you've done for me." "Dad, you are someone who I always look up to, no matter how tall I've grown. Thanks for being such a great mentor and friend. Happy Father's Day!"

"To a top-notch fella, thank you for teaching me to give everything my all. I’m lucky to call you Dad." "Happy Father’s Day to a great dad. You are someone I will always look up to, no matter how tall I grow. Enjoy your special day!" "You will always be my hero, no matter what. I love you. Happy Father’s Day!" "Happy Father's Day! There is no unconditional love on earth greater than the love of a father to his son." "You are not only a father but also a mentor, a friend, and a counsellor. Thank you for nurturing our bond so much! Happy Father’s Day!" "Sons take their fathers as their role models, and I’m so proud to have the coolest role model ever!"

Father's Day quotes for husbands

"Thank you for all the sacrifices you make for our family and all the joy and love you bring into our lives. We couldn't have asked for a better Dad! Happy Father's Day." "When I count my blessings, I count you twice! Happy Father's Day to a wonderful dad, I love you." "To my husband, the man who moves fire and earth for his family." "I love you and I treasure the family we've built together. Happy Father's Day!" "I hope you know how much I appreciate you, today and always. Happy Father's Day!" "To an incredible dad and an even better partner." "I'm so thankful to be able to share this journey of parenthood with you. Happy Father's Day!" "I'm so proud of the father you've become. I couldn't have asked for more."

"You're an incredible dad every day of the year, but I'm glad we can set aside today to celebrate you." "Thank you for being the glue that holds our family together. Happy Father's Day."

First Father's Day quotes

"Happy first Father's Day to the newest superhero in town! You're doing an amazing job." "You've become a father, and with that comes a new kind of love. Happy Father's Day to the most loving dad." "Your little one has changed your world, and you're changing theirs. Happy Father's Day to the most dedicated dad." "Being a dad is a journey, and you're off to a great start. Happy Father's Day to the most adventurous dad." "Your love and care for your baby is inspiring. Happy Father's Day to the most loving and nurturing dad." "You were my superhero, and now you are a superhero for our baby. Happy Father's Day!" "Remember that you don’t have to do anything extraordinary to be a great father. Just being there and showing your love is sometimes enough. Happy first Father’s Day!" "It is just your first Father’s Day, and you deserve the most beautiful congratulations! I wish you to enjoy every moment of being a dad!" "I'm so happy I get to share the joy of parenthood with you. Happy first Father's Day." "I couldn’t ask for a more amazing man to share my life with. Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the world."

Famous Father's Day quotes

"Every son's first superhero is his father." - Tiger Schraff "Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father." - Lydia Maria Child "My dad's my best mate, and he always will be." - Cher Lloyd "And I only hope when I have my own family that every day I see a little more of my father in me." - Keith Urban "The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched." - Justin Ricklefs "One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." - George Herbert "A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day." - Susan Gale "Fathers just have a way of putting everything together." - Erika Cosby "The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get." - Tim Russert "No one in this world can love a girl more than her father." - Michael Ratnadeepak "My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do—be there." - Max Lucado

"Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow." - Reed Markham "Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place, especially for their children." - Hillary Lytle "The best fathers have the softest, sweetest hearts. In other words, great dads are real marshmallows." - Richelle E. Goodrich "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." - Jim Valvano "Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes adventurers, story-tellers, singers of songs." - Pam Brown "The imprint of a father remains forever on the life of the child." - Roy Lessin "A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." - Billy Graham "My father is my rock. It's where I learned everything about loyalty, dependability, being there day in, day out, no matter what." - Hugh Jackman "A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely." - Emile Gaboriau

