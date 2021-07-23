We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Admiral has been crowned the best overall car insurance provider in the GoCompare Insurance Awards in recognition of their great service and stand-out products.

Admiral is best-known for its multi-cover insurance packages, ranging from expert home insurance to protect against theft and damage, to pet insurance to give your cat and dog round-the-clock care. But it’s the esteemed insurance provider’s car insurance that has now seen them rise to the top. Everyone wants to know how to buy a car that’s right for them, but when it comes to the best insurance, this is just as important a decision.

Now Admiral has beaten out tough competition this week to be crowned Best overall car insurance provider at GoCompare’s prestigious Insurance Awards, with Churchill coming in as ‘Highly commended’.

Admiral provides great value single, multicar and black box insurance and their comprehensive cover has also secured Defaqto’s highest 5 star rating.

Now as Best overall car insurance provider, Admiral has achieved an equally impressive accolade. Not only does their win reflect Admiral’s stand-out service and products, but it reflects their standing with customers.

The judging process saw companies assessed on their customer reviews, claims processes and complaints feedback industry data from Defaqto, as well as GoCompare’s own data.

Whilst thousands of GoCompare’s customers were polled, with their opinions being invaluable as the judges reached their final decision.

Covering car, van and home insurance, the Insurance Awards’ judges looked at the insurers who really stood out for their dedication to helping their customers better protect the things that are most important to them.

Discussing the announcement of this year’s winners, Lee Griffin, CEO and Founder at GoCompare said: “After a successful judging process and exceptional examples of companies going that little bit further to help better protect their customers, we are delighted to announce the winners of the first GoCompare Insurance Awards.”

“We had a great selection of judges on the panel, including personal finance journalists and policy experts from Defaqto, as well as our own in-house product experts. Each was able to bring their own areas of expertise from the four corners of the insurance sector to help decide on the winners, so we were able to paint a fair picture across the board.”

He continued, “As well as polling thousands of our customers, the awards used a wide range of information to understand how insurance companies are delivering for their customers. It was great to hear to see so much healthy debate between the judges and I would like to say a huge congratulations to all the winners on their achievements this year.”

Whilst Brian Brown, Consumer Finance Expert at Defaqto, declared, “These new awards from GoCompare see some of the established names winning categories, as well as some newcomers to the market.

“It has been really interesting to work with such a strong panel of judges on these inaugural awards. Congratulations to the winners, they all deserve it.”