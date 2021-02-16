Aldi cast iron cookware range to rival Le Creuset is back – in pretty pastel pink!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Aldi cast iron cookware is returning this month.

The best-selling cast iron range returns with a newly improved coating and a delicious new shade of pastel pink for 2021!

With the most expensive piece costing just £24.99, Aldi’s range is a fraction of the price of luxury brand rivals, namely Le Creuset.

The range will be available to pre-order online from Sunday 28th February, and hitting stores from 7th March.

Given how well it sold last time around we predict it will fly off the shelves, so don’t delay if you want to cash in on this new cookware. Set your phone reminder now!

Aldi cast iron cookware in pastel pink

Here’s a sneak peek at the delicious new pastel pink colourway. Cookware so good it deserves to be on show! In this irresistible shade of pretty pink these casserole dishes will look fabulous left on the hob at all times.

Budding chefs rejoice! Get ready to cook up a storm with the return of this premium kitchen collection.

Prepare for a seasonal menu of hearty casseroles with this heavy-duty cooking pot. The similar Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish costs from £220.

Pre-order from Sunday 28th February: Cast Iron Casserole Dish, £24.99, Aldi

A shallow dish like this is ideal for rustling up dauphinoise potatoes. Le Creuset Signature Shallow Casserole Dish would set you back a hefty £215, so this is a complete steal.

Pre-order from Sunday 28th February: Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish, £24.99, Aldi

The new pink colourway is also available as stoneware mugs too. Which offer incredible value for money, with a set of two costing just £4.99!

Last season the range introduced two highly-desirable shades – Matt Black and Plum Ombre. The range saw the return of the on-trend ‘Grey’ too, meaning every kitchen decor was catered for. We haven’t heard word yet, but we hope these new shades will be returning – as soon as we know, you will too!

Cast iron is seen as the crème de la crème of cooking materials – and for that, most people will immediately think Le Creuset. But a kitchen fully kitted out in Le Creuset cookware is the dream for most, and sadly, not within everyone’s price range.

Cast iron cookware is renowned for its durability and heat retention properties. This makes it as practical as it is stylish.

How does Aldi and Le Creuset cookware compare in price?

Aldi cast iron cookware offers a saving of £408 if buying one of each of the new products – against comparable buys from iconic French cookware brand, Le Creuset.

At Aldi you can pick up a matching casserole dish; shallow casserole dish and set of 2 mugs for a total sum of £54.97. The like-for-like from Le Creuset would set shoppers back a whopping £463.

Thanks to these Aldi Specialbuys cooking with cast iron just got a whole lot more affordable.

Not to stir the pot, but you need to be quick – once they’re gone, they’re gone.

