Aldi and Lidl are both selling air fryers for less than £40 right now.

The bargain supermarket chains are known for stocking epic money-saving gadgets in their iconic middle aisles.

While Aldi and Lidl are often subject to comparison by savvy shoppers and are each other’s ultimate competition, they’ve both come through with a version of the same incredible product this January.

Anyone partial to a new kitchen appliance will have no doubt caught wind of the hype surrounding air fryers, thanks to their ability to cook crispy culinary treats with minimal fat and oil.

Lidl Silvercrest Digital Air Fryer

You’ve likely heard of the Tefal Actifry which is a favourite among air fryer fanatics, which is priced at just £99 at Argos right now.

Now, Aldi and Lidl are offering a seriously affordable alternative with their £39.99 air fryers.

Aldi Ambiano Air Fryer

Aldi is offering the Ambiano Air Fryer both in store and online, while the Lidl Silvercrest Digital Air Fryer is only available in shops.

The gadgets both feature digital programming screens with various modes and features, promising to cook tasty and healthy meals in no time, using the power of hot air and 75% less fat.

They’ve received great reviews from satisfied shoppers already.

‘So easy to set up, easy to clean and first thing I tried was frozen oven chips – OMG! sooo much better than using the oven and quicker. Daughter made some fish fingers and again crispy outside and moist on the inside,’ one Aldi customer penned, dubbing it a ‘kitchen must have’.

‘We were so impressed with this air fryer that we purchased a second. This is one of the best small kitchen appliances we have ever purchased,’ praised a second reviewer.

If you want to get your hands on one, we recommend snapping one up on the Aldi website before they sell out or heading to your local Aldi or Lidl when you do your next food shop and head straight down the middle aisle.

As with most of Aldi and Lidl’s most sought after releases – when it’s gone, it’s gone!