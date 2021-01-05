We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi shoppers are obsessed with this bargain £60 velvet chair.

Aldi shoppers have been snapping up the stunning furniture piece – and it’s a steal for quality and style costing just £60.

The online only product has got shoppers splurging this new year as many are surprised by its quality, with many praising the chair for looking way more expensive than it’s affordable price tag.

The single chair, which is blue velvet colour, is perfect for a reading corner or for that additional piece of seating without the added expense.

Made by Kirkton House, it’s currently on sale for £59.99, and it looks like the products description is not wrong.

The website claims the piece of furniture is the ‘perfect accent piece’ to make you ‘feel like royalty in your own home’, with the description stating, “This Blue Velvet Chair is the perfect addition to any room in the home.”

It is also available in a chic and subtle grey. Beautiful!

The product description adds,’With it’s black legs, the style will fit in with any decor whilst the velvet look and feel of the upholstered seat will encourage you to take the time for some much needed relaxation.’

And customers have been raving about the piece in reviews too. One happy shopper revealed, ‘Received this chair as a gift in November for my birthday. Was really easy to assemble. Excellent quality, looks really beautiful. Would recommend.’ And another satisfied shopper added, “Great value for money, beautiful and luxurious chair!’

Video of the Week

Other shops sell similar velvet seats including this bottle green velvet chair available at Dunelm. It’s likely that the Aldi find will sell out pronto, so this is a fantastic alternative and we’re equally as obsessed with it.

Kendall Chair Bottle Green Velvet

Finished in a soft touch velvet fabric in a bottle green colourway, the Kendall chair features a generously proportioned, foam filled seat to provide maximum comfort.

Inspired by traditional art deco designs, this stylish chair is crafted with a pleated, curved shell back and gold metal legs to add a contemporary touch.