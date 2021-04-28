Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this £3 face wash

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon shoppers are loving this £3 L’Oreal clay and charcoal face wash, saying it leaves their pores visibly smaller and their skin radiant.



Amazon shoppers have been going wild for the L’Oreal Paris Pure Clay Detox Face Wash – and for just £3 you can understand why.

The facewash is down from £5.99 and has a staggering 400 five-star reviews.

The fash wash uses clay and charcoal which work to absorb oil and reduce blemishes and impurities. Charcoal works like a magnet to draw out oil and dirt from the pores. Perfect if you’re trying to get rid of spots on your face.

This gel to foam facial wash is designed to extract impurities and detoxify your skin. View Deal

The gel face wash transforms into a foam as you use it with water. L’Oreal says it’s non-drying and works to detoxify the skin’s surface and capture excess oil and makeup residue. It can also be used daily.

Shoppers absolutely love the face wash and its affordable price tag, the reviews are full of five stars and non-stop praise for the bargain face wash. L’Oreal is a tried and tested brand – so you can’t go wrong.

One buyer wrote, ‘This is honestly the best product I’ve used, I couldn’t go without now, it leaves my skin clear, soft, and glowing and I’ve honestly never felt so confident.’

Another said, ‘This facewash is very smooth and a little goes a long way. Great for clearing out and minimizing pores – I noticed a difference in my face after about a week of regular use.’

And a third commented, ‘This facial wash is actually worth it. I’ve used so many facial washes over the years but this one topped them all.’ They also added that the wash made their skin feel ‘radiant and clean.’

Amazon also offers other products from L’Oreal Paris’ pure clay range, there’s the Pure Clay Eucalyptus Purity Face Wash (also £2.95) which has Kaolin and eucalyptus to draw out dirt and impurities and the Red Algae Glow Face Scrub. The £3.99 scrub helps to exfoliate the skin for smoother, fresher skin.