Amazon has deals across the NIP+FAB salicylic and glycolic skincare ranges and fans cannot get enough.

We all know the struggles of acne, blackheads, and blemishes, whether it’s hormonal or stress-related, breakouts can really affect our moods and self-confidence.

Acne scars can be especially hard to get rid of, and it can feel like an impossible task to get rid of spots altogether and have clearer skin.

Nailing down your daily skin routine can be very difficult, but Amazon is lending a helping hand with deals across NIP+FAB’s skincare range.

One of the many products on sale is their Salicylic Fix Concentrate Extreme 2%. For just £12 it’s being heralded as a miracle product, with hundreds of five-star reviews.

Acid might sound intimidating and the last thing you want to put anywhere near sore acne, but acid products are actually amazing exfoliators. BHA chemical exfoliators get deep into the skin, unclog pores, reduce blemishes and inflammation, and even skin tone.

NIP+FAB Salicylic Fix Concentrate Extreme 2%

NIP+FAB’s salicylic fix serum, has niacinamide, another great skin ingredient, and works to clear pores, and combat breakouts. It’s advised you use it 2-3 times a week.

Fans are raving about the £12 serum, one said, ‘It is an absolute lifesaver and works to reduce redness and inflammation overnight.’

Another commented, ‘This product has saved my skin!!! IT’s the clearest it’s ever been after just over a week of using it.’

Their Salycilic Fix Toner is also on sale for £9.20, it has Salycic acid to exfoliate, Lotus flower to reduce sebum production for a glowing complexion, Hyaluronic acid to moisturize, and Witch hazel which acts as an anti-inflammatory.

Nip+Fab Salicylic Acid Tonic

The bestselling NIP+FAB Glycolic fix extreme pads are on offer for just £12.59. Like the serum, it has hundreds of five-star reviews and is a must-have for acne sufferers.

You get 60 pads infused with glycolic acid and our favourite, salicylic acid, to decongest, and brighten dull skill. You simply need to swipe the pads over your skin 2-3 times a week, once a week if you have sensitive skin.

Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Extreme Night Pads, 60 pads

One NIP+FAB fan said, ‘Honestly couldn’t live without this product!’

