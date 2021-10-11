We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon has launched brand new deals on its electric blankets and throws, just in time for the colder winter evenings.

The days are growing ever shorter and with the last of the autumn sunshine seemingly gone for another year, Brits up and down the country will be looking to create that ultimate cosy feeling at home. And for anyone looking to stock up on must-have winter basics, Amazon has you covered.

Now running a limited-time sale, the retail giant has all you need to keep warm, including the Cosi Home cosy addition. This is not only a bestseller, but also one of Amazon’s top picks. The online retailer has slashed the price by almost 30%, and each piece comes in a variety of sizes, so you could get your hands on the winter essential this year for less than £25!

And that’s not all! If you’re looking to add a stylish yet practical electric blanket to your home, then Silentnight’s The Comfort Control Electric Blanket is also available in the sale.

Silentnight’s The Comfort Control Electric Blanket, Double| Amazon | £29

This handy home accessory comes with a digital controller with several heating settings, allowing you to adjust the temperature for a comfortable night’s sleep or even an evening in on the sofa. View at Amazon

Silentnight’s The Comfort Control Electric Blanket and Warmer’s Electric Heated Throw Blanket are both easy-to-use additions added to the mix, perfect for chilly days and frosty winter nights.

Gone are the days of climbing into a cold bed as with the Warmer electric blanket you can snuggle up while you drift off into a comfortable night’s sleep.

The heated blanket has an overheat and overcurrent protection feature , which is activated the first time you plug it in. If the blanket overheats, it will automatically turn off, allowing you peace of mind as you unwind while using it.

Warmer Electric Heated Throw Blanket | Amazon | £36.79

With a detachable controller, this heated throw blanket is as cosy as it is easy to wash. Just simply select a low temperature and you could have your blanket clean and ready to go again in no time. View at Amazon

Another great buy this autumn is Homefront’s Electric Heated Throw Blanket which comes in an elegant blend of Chocolate and Cream tones. Not only is this a practical purchase, but one that would look stylish draped over your bed or sofa at home.