These Decathlon wetsuits for kids are a bargain at £49.99

Decathlon wetsuits for kids are just what you need if you've been hitting the beach during the recent spell of warm weather and don't want the summer fun to end any time soon. And now they've gone on sale!

There's nothing like splashing around at the beach with the kids to create some lovely family memories during the summer holidays. But taking to the water in the UK can be a chilly adventure - even during a heatwave. The sea temperature in the British Isles averages 5-20 °C in the summer, depending on the yearly variation and where exactly you are, but that's 'fresh' enough to put kids off getting wet. This is where a decent wetsuit comes in.

As a water-loving family that lives beside the beach, I can't recommend Decathlon wetsuits for kids highly enough - we've bought several over the years and have always found them easy to get on, quick to dry and really robust, no matter what the kids get up to in them. Come to think of it, the youngsters have always outgrown our Decathlon wetsuits for kids - we've never had a rip or tear. And they're always a bit gutted after a growth spurt when their favourite wetsuit no longer fits!

Decathlon wetsuits for kids are pretty good value all year round but there's a price drop right now which means you can pick one up for a bargain. These are the best Decathlon kids' wetsuit deals we spotted this morning...

(opens in new tab) Boston 3/2mm Kids Wetsuit (Hot Pink) - Decathlon | was £59.99, now £49.99 (opens in new tab) Looking for an all-round wetsuit to keep your youngster warm while splashing about in the water? This 3/2mm full stretch wetsuit is ideal, with warmth enhancing neoprene that neoprene that measures 3mm on the chest and back and 2 mm elsewhere, so it's sure to keep little water lovers warm.

Credit: Getty Images (Image credit: Decathlon)

This 3/2mm neoprene wetsuit has plenty of stretch so kids can enjoy all kinds of water activities, while the fabric's warmth-enhancing tech will help keep the summer fun going all year round - whatever the weather.

With durable flatlock seams, a back zipper to make it easy to take on and off, and protective reinforced knee pads, this Decathlon kids' wetsuit is a steal.

Available for just £49.99, there's currently plenty of stock left in all sizes from age four years all the way up to 16 years so it's a good chance to stock up on wetsuits for kids in the next size up.

As well as the Hot Pink version, we've also spotted these deals on Decathlon wetsuits for kids...