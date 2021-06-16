This 5-star rated Garnier gradual tan is half price right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Garnier’s 5-star gradual tan is half price on Amazon right now, just in time to give yourself that sun-kissed glow for summer

Amazon has incredible deals on beauty and skincare, from L’Oreal creams to dupe beauty blenders, you can even buy the viral Revlon hair dryer brush. Now just in time for summer, you can get your hands on Garnier’s gradual tan moisturizer for under £5!

There’s nothing better than looking sun-kissed and feeling radiant, but the search for the best sunscreens and fake tans can feel never-ending. But Garnier has our fake tan needs covered with the ultimate gradual tan, that will give us a hassle-free glow.

The tan is a moisturizer, so not only will it leave you beautifully bronzed, but your skin will be intensely hydrated and smooth.

For just £4.99 you can treat yourself to the ultimate summer essential, it’s super easy to apply, fast-absorbing, and won’t leave streaks. It’s also designed to be used all over your body, including your face, and is enriched with apricot oil to keep your skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.

Garnier Summer Body Gradual Tan Moisturiser Deep

View at Amazon – Was £9.99 | Now £4.99

As it says in the description, it’s a gradual tan, so it won’t leave you looking orange and you don’t need to go through the hassle of using a tanning mitt. Simply apply evenly onto your body and face and let it absorb.

Best of all, Garnier’s tan is Leaping Bunny certified, meaning it’s cruelty-free and it’s also vegan! The range also includes a lighter shade, if you’re looking for an even more natural look.

Amazon shoppers have been loving the deal, one customer wrote, ‘I love fake tan but it’s such a hassle to do. This is so easy. I apply with a tanning mitt and it takes me about 5 mins to do my whole body. It looks beautiful and I prefer this to any other fake tans on the market (and I’ve tried a lot). Would 100% recommend it.’

And another said, ‘I absolutely love it! It absorbs in easily and has always given me a really good non-streaky-looking tan. It’s not as intense as normal tanners as it is also a moisturiser, but I love the natural but tanned look it creates.’

‘The result was a gorgeous brown colour, noticeably different but easily a natural-looking tan. Smells amazing, doesn’t stain my clothes or bed sheets. My skin feels amazing,’ a third said.

Hurry while the deal lasts!