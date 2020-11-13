Holly Willoughby’s autumnal M&S dress is in the sale for less than £30

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby is one of the most fashionable women on TV.

The This Morning host appears on ITV every weekday repping a super stylish outfit and never fails to snap a selfie before she goes on air.

Holly teamed up with M&S earlier this year to back their autumn collection and the blonde telly beauty made sure to strike a few poses in her favourite pieces from the line during lockdown.

With help from her kids, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester, acting as photographers, Holly got some gorgeous shots of her modelling some seriously on trend items from the iconic British retailer.

Of course, the photos of Holly showing off her M&S favourites went down a storm with fans when she posted them onto her Instagram profile and now her followers can replicate her outfits for less!

Holly rocked the Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress from M&S in one pic, looking gorgeous in the navy, floral print number.

Excitingly, it’s now been reduced from £39.50 to £27.65 online.

The queen of morning telly teamed the pretty frock with a bold, turmeric yellow cardigan and achieved the ultimate autumn outfit.

Holly’s cosy long-line knit is priced at £30 and has received loads of five star reviews from shoppers.

Holly’s chic checked pea coat is also in the M&S sale right now, meaning you can snap it up with £23 off.

The wool blend piece features a traditional pea coat shape with a double breasted fastening, smart collared neck and striking gold-crested buttons at the front and cuffs.

Holly paired the smart on-trend coat with a pair of jeans and some black boots, proving she can nail off-duty style just as well as gorgeous glamour.

We doubt that M&S will be able to keep these pieces in stock for long, so add them to your basket ASAP if you want to get your hands on them!