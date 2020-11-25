We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has shared his top tricks for extra savings online at some of your favourite stores including Asda, Tesco, M&S and Amazon.

When it comes to helping us bag a bargain, Martin Lewis is the man with the know-how and during lockdown he’s been dishing out financial advice on how to make the most of the furlough scheme and how to check if your landlord owes you money.

And in the run up to Christmas and the second to last payday of the year, Martin has released a few simple hacks which should help us all save a little bit extra when it comes to online shopping.

You don’t just have to take part in Black Friday deals to get money of your Christmas shopping – Martin knows how to make savings all-year round and here are his tips…

Abandon online shopping baskets

When it comes to buying online, instead of proceeding to checkout and making the transaction, Martin encourages shoppers to walk away rather than pay straight away.

He explained, “Abandon online shopping baskets to try and score a discount. Sign in so you are registered, add an item and walk away. Don’t buy it and you may well within the next few days be sent a code to entice you back.”

As a result he reported that some people had recorded successes in ASOS, New Look, Asda and Tesco and also revealed one viewer was sent a discount code from Marks & Spencer by trying the trick.

“She got 10 percent off M&S recently just by leaving stuff in the shopping basket,” he added.

While it might not always work, Martin explained it could be worth it to save some money – providing you have the time to leave it a few days.

Get more discounts by shopping at department stores

If looking for a deal on a particular brand, Martin advised shoppers to check other retailers that stock the items.

Martin said, “If you have a specific brand you want a discount on and you can’t find it, the key is to look at the discounts on at department stores. For example, check Debenhams, Selfridges and Moss Boss, which can be cheaper for a Ted Baker suit.”

Get free delivery

While buying online is convenient, most retailers will charge to have the products sent out. And if paying delivery puts you off, then Martin has a simple trick to ensure you don’t pay any delivery charges.

When making big purchases, he said, “If you are close to free delivery, you’ve got to pump it up. The minimum spend for free delivery at John Lewis is £50, at ASOS it’s £35, at M&S it’s £50 and Amazon is £20.

In giving an example, he explained, “So here is an example. You are buying a John Lewis jumper for £49. You are going to have to pay £3.50 delivery which would make it £52.50. Instead, add £2 sticky tat from their shop and you’re paying £51 and getting the tat as well.”

Buy shopping this way you can save by finding items that fit the gap in the minimum spend for free delivery exactly.

So what are you waiting for, get shopping and saving…