Tesco is rationing these essential items amid food shortage fears

Tesco has taken extra measures to prevent shortages of essential items in the week, and shoppers will see limits on many products to ensure there's enough for everyone.

Following border closures as a result of coronavirus, Tesco has issued buying limits on essential items such as toilet roll, eggs, rice, soap and handwash. Customers can now only buy one item of toilet roll, and and up to three products of eggs, rice, soap and handwash.

These new limits will join existing restrictions on essential items such as flour, dried pasta and anti-bacterial wipes, where customers can only buy three to prevent stockpiling.

These new limits are said to help smooth demand in the coming weeks, and ensure there’s no shortages of products in stores across the UK. With disruption to freight, some retailers have warned of a potential shortage in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said, “If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit – all of which are imported from the continent at this time of year”

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, added, “If we do not see the empty trucks, which have already delivered to warehouses and stores, getting back over the Channel, they will not be able to pick up the next consignment of fresh fruit, vegetables, salad vegetables.

He added, “What we’ve been told by members is that unless those trucks can start travelling again and go back to Spain and Portugal and other parts of Europe, we will have problems with fresh produce from 27th December.”

This isn’t the first time supermarkets have been forced to impose limits, as many resorted to limiting toilet roll, pasta, and anti-bacterial products during the first lockdown.

Customers are urged not to panic and to shop as normal, to ensure as little disruption as possible.