The big Tesco change that will impact all online shoppers revealed

Popular supermarket Tesco is reportedly set to make a dramatic change that will impact all online shoppers from April 19.

The government has recently revealed their roadmap out of lockdown and more of us might be enjoying feeling going out shopping in person now. But whilst restrictions are lifting gradually, they are still in place on how many people can meet outside and indoors.

Some people might consider online ordering a preferable option. Whilst for others, it’s simply more convenient, leaving you plenty of time in your day for other things. However, all online customers at Tesco will soon see a particularly big change come into effect.

Whether it’s delivery or click-and-collect you’re after, from April 19, Tesco will apparently no longer provide non-essential plastic bags or tray liners.

Why is Tesco making online changes?

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Tesco has issued a message to shoppers alerting them to the new changes.

They stated: ‘From 19 April, we’re removing tray liners and non-essential plastic bags from all online orders.

‘If you place your order before 19 April for delivery after that date, you’ll still receive tray liners if you’ve asked for them.

‘As a response to COVID‐19 and to ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues, we reintroduced carrier bags for all online orders.

‘However, we know how concerned many of you are about plastic – and we’re aware we have an important role to play in reducing plastic consumption.’

Tesco’s email supposedly added, ‘This means there’ll no longer be an option at the checkout to have your shopping packed in plastic bags or tray liners”.

‘If your order is being delivered, we recommend having your own bags ready to pack into’ it continued. ‘If you’ve not got these at the door, don’t worry – there’s always time to grab them.’

And if you prefer using click-and-collect for your online orders, this new change will still affect you. Tesco suggested that click-and-collect customers should bring ‘bags or boxes ready in [their] car to unpack [their] shopping into.’

Will Tesco still bring shopping inside for customers?

The popular supermarket is understood to have also stressed that their drivers will still be able to bring shopping inside for anyone who is vulnerable, disabled, or elderly.

However, they stated that they ‘won’t be able to enter your home if you’re currently self‐isolating’.

The supermarket also urged any customers with special requirements to let them know ahead of their order, by simply filling out the delivery notes box when they check out on the website.

So remember to check you have plenty of bags ready the next time you shop online at Tesco.

After all, it’s better to be safe than sorry!