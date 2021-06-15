We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us – and for any savvy shoppers looking to treat themselves or their loved ones there’s a seriously simple way to bag yourself a free £10 credit to spend.

The huge online shopping discount event is less a week away and it offers the perfect chance for you to save big, all while picking up some brilliant Amazon bargains. Taking place from 21st-22nd June, Amazon will be offering staggering discounts on products across their entire site.

With plenty of Amazon Prime Day toy deals to check out for the little ones in your life and some of the best Amazon Prime Day baby deals covering everything from baby monitors to cots, there’s never been a better time to make the most of the offers out there.

And this year Amazon is making things that bit more enticing as they’re now giving customers a £10 credit to spend on Prime Day 2021.

All you have to do to take advantage of this amazing deal is spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store from now until June 20th, ready for Prime Day shopping.

To receive your free £10 credit from Amazon, the first thing you have to do is make sure you have signed up to an Amazon Prime membership. For those who are already devoted Amazon Prime members, the next step couldn’t be easier.

Simply place an order of £10 on any of the brilliant products displayed in Amazon’s small businesses Storefronts page from now until June 20th.

But if you’ve yet to join Amazon Prime, there’s never been a better time to see the range of services it has to offer – and secure yourself an amazing free credit this Amazon Prime Day.

Head to the Amazon website and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, allowing you to test out all the benefits of Amazon Prime with the option to cancel at any time.

With Amazon Prime, you can enjoy super speedy delivery services including unlimited one day delivery, as well as entertainment perks like access to Prime Video and Prime Music. Your £10 credit will be available to redeem on whatever has been catching your eye from when Amazon Prime Day begins on June 21st to 11:59 on June 22nd.

And it seems it’s already got the seal of approval from a certain former Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist. Speaking ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Chris and Rosie Ramsey have revealed their excitement at Amazon’s £10 credit deal.

“With a host of artisan sellers and innovators to choose from, and with the added incentive of receiving a £10 credit just for supporting small businesses, there’s no reason not to check out the small businesses selling on Amazon ahead of Prime Day,” the couple declared.

So remember to get your money’s worth on Amazon Prime Day and treat yourself while you can!