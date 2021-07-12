This genius £4 essential is being hailed the ultimate hay fever soother

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A TikTok user has revealed her ultimate hay fever soother to help keep seasonal symptoms at bay this summer and it seems all you need is one genius essential.

With hay fever affecting Brits up and down the country, there’s never been a better time to discover the perfect hay fever soother to calm your itchy eyes and streaming nose. The government’s roadmap out of lockdown has meant many people are spending more time out and about with friends and family in recent weeks. And with a heatwave set to arrive later this month, keeping your hay fever symptoms in check is essential.

Now TikTok user Ellie Gorley has taken to the video sharing platform to share her ultimate hayfever soother. With almost 90K likes and close to a million views already, it seems that many people are already intrigued to try out her handy tip.

The video shows Ellie carefully wrapping an eye mask over her face, captioning the short clip, ‘Everyone with hayfever needs one of these, you put it in the freezer so good’.

Hay fever symptoms include frequent sneezing, a blocked or runny nose, itchy, red, or watery eyes, an itchy throat, mouth, nose, or ears, and persistent coughing. You might want to know the difference between hay fever symptoms and Coronavirus to ensure you’re being extra safe.

But for anyone who finds themselves affected by these seasonal symptoms, then Amazon is selling a Relaxing Gel Eye Mask for just £4.49!

TRIXES Relaxing Gel Eye Mask £4.49 at Amazon This relaxing gel eye mask may not be suitable to place in the freezer, but it can be used cooled from the fridge or heated up to suit your needs. The elastic strap ensures the one-size mask remains securely in place so you can comfortably wear it for as long as you need.

The Trixes Relaxing Gel Eye Mask is designed to help reduce puffiness from eyes and assist with relieving tension from headaches and eye-strain.

So not only might this affordable mask help calm your sore eyes this summer, but can be used all year round whenever you feel a headache preparing to strike.

And if this brilliant gel eye mask isn’t quite enough to help keep your hay fever symptoms in check, then the NHS’s official website suggests a variety of alternative ways you can alleviate them. These include putting Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen and showering and changing clothes after you’ve been outside to help remove pollen.

But however you choose to tackle your symptoms, the idea of utilising an eye mask to help reduce hay fever eye puffiness is certainly intriguing.

Will you be trying out this ultimate hay fever soother this summer?