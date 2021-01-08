We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wilko is selling sparkly teddy fleece bedding sets for less than £20 and they're game-changing when it comes to cold winter nights.

The bargain high street favourite is a one-stop-shop for all things home, life, DIY and so much more.

With the Wilko January sale in full swing, there’s so many amazing products to be had with their price tags slashed – including the snuggly bedding sets made of cloud-soft fleece, complete with a subtle sparkle.

The sets come in three neutral yet pretty colours, including burgundy, charcoal and navy, and are priced at just £19 instead of £25 right now.

They’re available to buy online and come with a double duvet cover and two matching pillow cases – providing you with the ultimate night’s sleep.

Wilko Sparkle Teddy Double Duvet Set

‘Make a luxurious addition to your bedroom with our Sparkle Teddy duvet set. Cosy and warm, this super soft and comfy set features a subtle sparkle effect in a fleece finish,’ the product description reads.

The teddy-effect bedding will never fail to keep you toasty in bed, even on the frostiest of nights in the chilly UK.

It’s already received so many rave reviews from impressed Wilko customers.

‘Bought this for my spare room. It’s not too sparkly and is very soft and cosy. The pillow covers are quite big but I’m really happy with it for the price,’ one wrote.

‘OMG this is the most snuggly fluffy comfy duvet set EVER. It’s so warm and toasty and the colour [is] so rich,’ agreed another.

‘Lovely and soft, excellent quality. It’s comfy and warm. Had great night’s sleep when using it. It’s not fluffy, the pile on it is just right. I’ve already brought another one for my daughter,’ a third chipped in, praising the epic Wilko offering.