Screens aren't the only reason kids aren't playing outdoors, according to UK charities (and we remember #3 from when we were kids)

Worried your child is spending too much time on screens? It looks like technology isn't the only thing to blame as 'No ball games' signs are just one of the reasons children are suffering from a lack of places to play safely outdoors, UK charities have warned.

Do you remember playing outside in the street as a child? Whether it was a game of good old British Bulldog or Kerby, children were able to come outside and go inside as they pleased [until those dreaded 'no ball games' signs started popping up]. There are 8 types of play your kid needs to support their development, but it's no good having the best outdoor toys and games if children don't have a safe space to play them.

As MPs start a committee inquiry into how better planning could enhance the well-being of children, charities have warned that children and young people are suffering huge damage to their health as a result of policymakers refusing to prioritise those needs for outdoor play.

Alice Ferguson, Associate and Board Director of Playing Out, a small non-profit national social change organisation founded by parents, “Compared to previous generations, children’s lives have become incredibly restricted, indoors, isolated and inactive, largely due to changes in the outdoor environment. Government could reverse this trend and hugely improve children’s health and wellbeing by making streets safer and neighbourhoods more child-friendly, enabling them to get outside and play every day.”

Parenting differs in other countries like this 164-year-old Swedish secret to raising happy and resilient kids, and countries including Germany, Norway and Sweden have policies/guidance on ensuring cities are more child-friendly.

Clive Betts, the Labour MP who chairs the levelling up, housing and communities committee running the inquiry, said: “We want to find out more about how children and young people experience outdoor spaces in towns, cities and rural areas across England.

“What policy interventions from local and central government could help to deliver streets, estates, villages, neighbourhoods and parks that enable kids to enjoy active outdoor lifestyles and engage with others?”

But charities - a coalition of Playing Out, Save the Children UK and Wildlife and Countryside Link - are concerned that the physical and mental health of children and young people is in serious and long-term decline. And is something that is worsened by poverty. They claim children want to be outside, active, playing with friends and walking or cycling to school but various barriers are stopping them from doing so.

Factors stopping children from playing outside include;

Traffic-dominated neighbourhoods - as a result of 'low-quality housing layouts, inadequate facilities, and poorly designed housing estates' A lack of parks and green spaces and other accessible high-quality natural spaces - these are said to have 'harmed children's health, and undermined their quality of life'. No ball game areas - the signs put a restriction on children, stopping them from playing where they want outside and in 'door-step' space. Economic deprivation and racial inequality - these are considered to have 'compounded children's lack of access to outdoor play'

The coalition said in a statement, "Government policy has not addressed some of the root causes of this – and in some cases has added to the problem. A child-focused built environment policy could transform children’s lives, health and wellbeing … effective low-cost policies could be enacted almost immediately,”

“Children are also prevented or discouraged from using other ‘doorstep space’ – for example on housing estates – due to a lack of safe, accessible or suitable space and a lack of permission to use the space outside their homes.

“‘No ballgames’ signs and culture are still prevalent in social housing schemes across the UK,” it added.

The inquiry will start hearing evidence on Wednesday.

