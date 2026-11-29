Frantic and feeling on edge? Stress affects us all, but the good news is that when it comes to handling soaring stress levels, one of the best tools that you have is your breath. Here’s how to make sure you’re breathing right.

SLIP ON FLAT SHOES Save your high heels for special occasions – they move your centre of balance, which makes your breathing muscles contract and tighten. This restricts the flow of air in and out. WHIP OFF YOUR BRA It’s estimated that around 70% of women wear a bra that’s too small, which could prevent you from breathing properly. If it leaves red marks, it’s too tight. UNBUCKLE YOUR BELT If it pinches when you sit down, it’s not loose enough and will limit the natural movement of your diaphragm. Be mindful that your belt might feel a little tighter after a big meal, which will affect your digestion. Loosen it a notch or take it off.