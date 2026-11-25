Listen up! | Podcast: Pod Save the UK
Enjoy a spot of topical comedy
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Pod Save the UK
If you like your current affairs with a side of comedy, this weekly lighthearted newsy podcast should fit the bill. Hosted by journalist Coco Khan and comedian Nish Kumar, each episode they’re joined by experts and famous friends to unpick the latest big stories and talk solutions.
Where to find it: Pod Save the UK is available across all major podcast platforms.
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