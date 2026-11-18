Listen up! | Podcast: Bottoms Up
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Bottoms Up
Alan Carr teams up with his friend Lee Peart on ‘a wine show for people who don’t own a decanter’. That’s most of us then. While the chatty pair are happy to test their palate (orange wine anyone?), it’s mostly about the journey and sharing good stories.
Where to find it
Bottoms Up is available to listen to across all major podcast platforms.
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