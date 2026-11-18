Bottoms Up

Alan Carr teams up with his friend Lee Peart on ‘a wine show for people who don’t own a decanter’. That’s most of us then. While the chatty pair are happy to test their palate (orange wine anyone?), it’s mostly about the journey and sharing good stories.

Where to find it

Bottoms Up is available to listen to across all major podcast platforms.

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