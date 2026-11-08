3 easy ways | to ease anxiety

Overwhelmed by daily demands? Finding it difficult to adjust to the change in seasons after guilt-free hibernating during the winter? It can be easy to succumb to a dip in your mood and curl up on the sofa, but being proactive can have a big impact. And, no, you don't need to spend lots of money or dedicate hours of your time to see results. A few tiny tweaks to your daily routine can really help to combat the blues and give you a lift.

BREATHE IN CALM Focusing on your breathing is one of the fastest ways to combat anxiety, says functional medicine-certified health coach Suzy Glaskie. 'Breathe in for the count of seven and out for the count of 11. The long exhalation signals to our nervous system that we are safe. GO FOR A WALK Get a feel-good hit when pounding the pavement. Plan your walk before setting off - maybe there's a neighbourhood you haven't explored yet or a tourist attraction you've never visited. Discovering new places can help increase your creativity, shape your way of thinking and make you more open to new experiences THINK FAST Give yourself just 30 seconds to run through a list of all the things you love. Quick thinking is proven to boost your mood, found Princeton University, US. Even if you can only come up with negative thoughts, the speed element will still improve your wellbeing.