6 ways to | STOP SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

There are plenty of reasons why you might be struggling to sleep through to the morning. But you’re not alone – 67% of adults wake up at least once in the night. And tiredness isn’t the only side effect. A lack of decent shut-eye weakens the immune system and can lead to problems, such as high blood pressure, poor memory, depression, heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Luckily, there are easy solutions to sort your sleep, boost your health and help you to wake up feeling refreshed.

1. Hot sweats

Night sweats can happen during the menopause, when oestrogen levels decline. The body needs to be cool for good-quality sleep so, if we overheat, we’ll wake. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help by correcting the hormone deficiency. You should notice an improvement in sweating within a few weeks. Speak to your GP about whether it’s right for you. Plus, sleep in light cotton nightwear and swap a duvet for a few sheets.

2. Needing a wee

Waking frequently to wee is caused by factors including age, hormone changes and too much fluid before bed, explains intimate health expert Stephanie Taylor. You can retrain your bladder over several weeks by gradually setting your alarm later by an hour each night. Keep going until you reach your desired wake-up time.

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3. Raging thirst

Check the colour of your urine at bedtime. It should be a very pale yellow. Anything darker means that you haven’t had enough liquid. Stay hydrated, avoid salty foods and switch the central heating off before bedtime. If your thirst can’t be quenched with a drink, see your GP – it could be a sign of type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

4. Terrifying dreams

Scientists aren’t entirely sure why we have them, but distressing dreams could be linked to stress or trauma. One technique used in the treatment of nightmares associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is ‘imagery rehearsal’. Practise visualising different endings to recurring nightmares during the day, giving your brain a bank of alternative ideas to use next time they strike.

5. Heartburn

This happens when the valve closing the gullet off from the stomach doesn’t work properly. Avoid eating just before bed, especially large or greasy meals. And try propping yourself up with pillows and taking over-the-counter antacids to relieve symptoms.

6. Thunderous snores

Whether it’s you or your partner, snoring is disruptive and infuriating. Being overweight is a factor, says GP Dr Riccardo Di Cuffa and ‘age-related changes to muscle tone in the neck exacerbates the problem’. Drinking alcohol makes snoring worse as it relaxes the neck muscles further. Cut back on booze, lose weight and quit smoking. See your GP if you’re snoring and waking up gasping for breath, which is a sign of sleep apnoea.

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IF YOU HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT YOUR HEALTH, SEE YOUR GP. CONSULT YOUR GP OR MEDICAL EXPERT BEFORE TAKING NEW SUPPLEMENTS.