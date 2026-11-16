6 ways to | EAT MORE FIBRE

We know roughage is good for us, but that doesn't mean we’re necessarily getting our daily quota. ‘Fibre is becoming more popular, as people have woken up to the fact that it’s a really important nutrient,’ says nutritionist Rob Hobson. These simple meal suggestions will make it easier to get more fibre in your diet.

1. Put plants first

‘Loading up on plant foods (fruit, vegetables, pulses, seeds and nuts) is one of the best ways to up your fibre intake – and they tend to combine the two types of fibre (soluble and insoluble) that we need,’ says nutritionist Jenna Hope. ‘You should also try to drink about 2ltr of water a day to keep the fibre moving through your gut and prevent constipation.’

2. Check food labels

We’re all advised to eat 30g of fibre a day for our digestion and general health. If you’re savvy, you could get most of what you need easily. For example, Shredded Wheat and bran cereals contain 13g to 24.5g of fibre per 100g, while two slices of wholemeal bread will give you 7g.

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3. Have more beans

They’re quick, easy and affordable – and they can be snuck into just about any dish. ‘Add them to stir-fries, soups and stews,’ says Dr Megan Rossi. ‘They’re a good source of prebiotics, meaning they act like fertiliser for the beneficial microbes in your gut.’

4. Don’t ditch the skin

When you peel a carrot, kiwi fruit or potato, you strip away up to 50% of its fibre (and a whole bunch of extra nutrients), says Megan. ‘You’ll also save time in the kitchen if you leave the skin on – and do the environment a favour by reducing waste.’

5. Chew it over

Even the most fibrous of meals won’t work its magic if you’re not chewing properly. ‘Poor chewing can limit nutrient absorption, meaning your gut misses out on key benefits, according to research,’ says Megan. ‘To maximise nutrient intake, aim to chew each mouthful 20 to 30 times, depending on what you’re eating and its texture.’

6. Make clever swaps

Chickpeas contain around 7.4g of fibre per 100g, so try switching mashed potatoes for mashed chickpeas, or a mixture of both. ‘Swapping your usual jam for a chia jam and your regular bread for a seeded sourdough will help too,’ says Jenna. ‘Seeds are a great source of fibre, so try different types. For example, flaxseeds are delicious on yogurt and porridge, and two tablespoons will give you another 4g of fibre.’

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IF YOU HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT YOUR HEALTH, SEE YOUR GP. CONSULT YOUR GP OR MEDICAL EXPERT BEFORE TAKING NEW SUPPLEMENTS.