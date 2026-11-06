Back tonight! | RETURN TO PARADISE

RETURN TO PARADISE

Drama

Friday, 7.30pm & 8.30pm (box set, BBC iPlayer)

BBC1

As one door closes another opens for DS Mackenzie 'Mack' Clarke as hit Australian spin-off Return to Paradise is back for a third series. Series 2 ended with pathologist Dr Glenn Strong (Tai Hara) jilted at the altar over bride-to-be Daisy's (Andrea Demetriades) fears he still loved his ever-present detective ex-fiancée. As Glenn left Dolphin Cove, a smitten Mack was devastated by his departure. Fast-forward to now and she's riddled with regret.

'Mack knows she went about things the wrong way at the wedding [probing a murder during the ceremony], and sits in her guilt, even accepting being put in uniform as punishment. Yet she's still waiting to hear from Glenn,' explains Anna Samson, 36, who plays Mack in the new six-parter.

Distraction arrives when Mack and Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright (Lloyd Griffith) look into the murder of an artist at the Dolphin Cove Arts Fair and the prime suspect is Mack's estranged mother, Jillian (Kerry Armstrong)!

Jacob Collins-Levy plays new pathologist Dr Leo Drake (Image credit: Red Planet Pictures/BBC Studios/ John Platt)

A new love interest?

In the second episode of the evening, Mack investigates a murder at a building site. As she gathers evidence, she crosses paths with charming new pathologist Dr Leo Drake (Jacob Collins-Levy). Will he fill Glenn's shoes?

'Mack takes an instant dislike to Leo simply because he's not Glenn,' says Anna. 'He's persistent, though. There's obvious chemistry.'