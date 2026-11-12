Back tonight! | SHETLAND

SHETLAND

Drama

9pm

BBC1



A long-buried secret comes to the surface as Shetland returns to BBC1 for a new series this week.

After human remains are found in the boot of an abandoned car dredged up from the water, DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) have few leads. Records show that the car belonged to local GP Raymond Linden, who seemingly fled Shetland in 2017 - but is he connected to the unidentified victim?

'They have to find out who the body is, as well as whodunnit,' says Ashley. 'It's been a historical murder, which makes it very intriguing.' Meanwhile, Tosh is struggling with colleague Billy McCabe (Lewis Howden) after learning in the previous series that he'd covered up a crime years ago. Billy eventually reported himself to Professional Standards, but Tosh is worried their friendship won't recover.

'The ramifications of what happened are real,' says Alison. 'There have been some changes in the dynamic, and they're having to adjust and figure their way through that.'



A gruesome discovery is made when a submerged car is lifted from the water. (Image credit: BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson)

Final farewell

This series will be Alison's last, after playing Tosh for over 13 years - although how and why her character leaves the show is being kept secret. 'I'm really going to miss everybody, but this is the right time to go, says Alison. 'I'm pleased with how we leave Tosh, and I hope others will be, too!'