STREAMING NOW! | The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

Drama

Streaming

Prime Video



An evil darkness looms over Middle-earth as Sauron, aka the Dark Lord, continues his rise in this epic fantasy series set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings books and movies.

Season 3 begins five years after the fall of the Elven homeland of Eregion, at the height of the war between the Dark Lord and the elves.

After forging 19 rings of power — three for elves, seven for dwarves and nine for men — Sauron is now crafting the One Ring, a weapon that will engulf the world in shadow.

‘Sauron is locked away in his fortress of Barad-dûr,’ says Charlie Vickers, who plays him. ‘He’s closer than ever to total victory, but he’s struggling to create the ring that will control all the others!’



Daniel Weyman plays Gandalf as this epic fantasy based on J.R.R. Tolkien's writings returns (Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime)

Gandalf the grey

At this time, the future wizard Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) is also coming into his powers.

'They’re going to cross paths, at some point!,’ explains Charlie. ‘Sauron thinks no one can trouble him, but he doesn't understand how powerful Gandalf is.’