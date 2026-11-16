Beefy pot PIES
Only £1.60 per serving!
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PREP TIME: 20 MINS COOK TIME: 1 HR 15 MINS CALS: 713 FAT: 44G SAT FAT: 23G CARBS: 52G SERVES: 4
You will need
- ½tbsp rapeseed oil
- 500g beef mince
- 2 red onions, peeled and chopped into wedges
- 200g chestnut mushrooms, halved if large and wiped clean
- 1 dried bay leaf
- 1 beef stock pot
- 400g tin whole plum tomatoes
- 1tbsp tomato purée
- Splash Worcestershire sauce
- 375g sheet ready-rolled puff pastry
- 1 egg yolk, beaten with a splash of water
- 4 x 250ml pie dishes
How to do it:
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. Add the mince and fry until browned, breaking it up as it cooks. Season and transfer to a plate, leaving any fat in the pan.
- Fry the onions in the fat until starting to brown, then add the mushrooms and bay leaf and fry for 2 mins more.
- Add the stock pot and 200ml water, scraping any dark bits from the base of the pan. Return the meat to the pan with the tomatoes, tomato purée and Worcestershire sauce. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 mins, until the sauce is thick. Season well.
- Heat the oven to 200C Fan. Divide the filling between the pie dishes. Leave to cool slightly.
- Roll out the pastry to a 5mm thickness and cut 4 discs, slightly larger than the dishes. Brush the rim of each dish with beaten egg and lay over the pastry, press to seal and trim the excess. Brush with the egg, then score the top. Bake for 25 mins until golden.
TOP TIP Try reducing the meat and add some extra mushrooms or other veggies like grated carrots and parsnips.
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