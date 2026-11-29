Black forest TIFFIN
Easy Christmas treats!
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READY IN: 30 MINS, plus chilling CALS: 685 FAT: 42G SAT FAT: 22G CARBS: 72G MAKES: 16
You will need
- 100g unsalted butter
- 200g milk chocolate, roughly chopped
- 200g dark chocolate, roughly chopped
- 400g dark chocolate digestive biscuits
- 60g mini marshmallows
- 100g white chocolate, roughly chopped
- 225g jar maraschino cherries, drained and chopped
- 80g pecan nuts, roughly chopped
- 80g pistachios, roughly chopped
For the topping
- 200g milk chocolate, chopped
- 200g dark chocolate, chopped
- 100g white chocolate, chopped
You will also need
- 23cm square tin, greased and lined with baking paper
How to do it:
- For the tiffin base, melt the butter, the 200g milk chocolate, and the 200g dark chocolate in a large heat-proof bowl, set over a pan of gently simmering water until smooth. Put aside to cool for a few mins.
- Place the biscuits in a sandwich bag and bash with a rolling pin to form small chunks. Add the biscuits to the melted chocolate mixture, along with the mini marshmallows, 100g chopped white chocolate, half the cherries, the pecans and most of the pistachios.
- Pour the mixture into the baking tin and spread out evenly to fill the tin. Chill for 1hr to set.
- For the topping, melt the milk, dark and white chocolate in separate bowls. Pour over the chilled tiffin base, then use the tip of a sharp knife or a skewer to swirl, creating a marbled effect. Sprinkle over the reserved cherries and pistachios. Chill until set, then use a sharp knife to cut into squares.
TOP TIP Try this with ginger nut biscuits for a touch of festive spice.
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