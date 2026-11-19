This is a must to release trapped air that causes cold patches and stops your heating being as effective. All you need is a radiator key and a cloth – Energy Saving Trust has a handy how-to guide online. It also suggests installing reflector panels behind radiators on external, uninsulated cavity or solid walls to reflect heat away from the wall and into the room.

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