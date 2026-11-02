Cat Deeley | [‘Life doesn’t get much better’]

Cat Deeley looked radiant as she posed in a bikini during her 50th birthday trip to Ibiza last week. She appears to be feeling it too, gushing, ‘The view from The Fifth Floor is fabulous.’

And, when we caught up with her just before her milestone birthday, the star had a refreshing take on ageing.

While she admitted she’s ‘not a fan of my own birthday,’ saying, ‘I don't like being the centre of attention very much,’ the This Morning presenter revealed that she’d be marking the occasion with ‘travel,’, ‘hanging out with people that I really love’ and ‘a glass of something bubbly.’

Gratitude and confidence

But, away from the celebrations, she shared that approaching her sixth decade has made her ‘take stock.’ Cat told us, ‘It’s definitely made me go, “ok, where am I in my life at the moment, I'm really lucky.” I'm incredibly happy, I've got two lovely little boys that are happy and healthy. I've got a career that I love. I've really enjoyed every step of the way too, so I'm just quite excited.’

And while many women are worried about getting older and find their confidence dropping, she shared that she ‘definitely feels more comfortable in my own skin now.’ She explained, ‘I think you start to learn what suits you, what works for you.’

What's next

As for what life at 50 has in store, Cat, who split from husband Patrick Kielty in July 2025, revealed that she won’t be signing up to reality shows any time soon. ‘Oh no! I have the worst, I can’t even play poker. I’d probably Richard E. Grant it and just blurt it,’ she revealed when quizzed about a stint on Celebrity Traitors. The same goes for Strictly and I’m a Celebrity, which she surprisingly revealed she’s ‘never been asked to do.’

She did, however, admit that she isn’t afraid of stepping outside of her comfort zone, confessing, ‘I like doing things that scare me a little bit.'

'I always feel like if you've got something, an opportunity that comes up or something life changing that you want to do or some big decision, whatever that is, if you feel a little bit scared when you're approaching it, trepidation - I don't mean being terrified - but just slightly scared, then you should probably do it.’ Cat added, ‘I think things that are exciting are worth pursuing and even if you kind of fail. You learn so much from failing.’

Work goals

When it comes to her burning career goals, she told us, ‘I don't know. I'm lucky, I've done most of them that I kind of wanted to. It's also the right place, right time as well for certain things in your life. It's like at a certain point I wouldn't do that, but later, maybe.’

‘For instance, This Morning is perfect for me at the moment because it means that I go to work, I come back and I can do [school] pick up and homework and bath time and dinner. So it's perfect for me right now actually and it's something I really love doing. I think there is a little bit of right place, right time.’

Cat smiled as she concluded, ‘I feel good. My kids keep me young, I do something I love. Life doesn't get much better.’