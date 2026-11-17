FACT OR FICTION? | Washing hair less makes it healthier
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FICTION!
Washing your hair less won’t magically make it shinier or stronger. What matters more than the frequency is how you are washing it. It’s best to use a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo, massage the scalp properly and avoid scalding-hot water.
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Group Health Director
Faye M Smith is a Senior Health And Lifestyle writer working across Woman & Home, Feel Good You, Woman’s Own and Woman magazine. Having gained an NCTJ postgraduate diploma, Faye has worked for 15 years in journalism, covering a range of lifestyle topics for companies including the BBC, Press Association, News UK and Hachette.