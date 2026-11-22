Use it or lose it, Jen,' says my friend Anthea. We're talking about art. It was my best subject at school. I outshone everyone, but when it came to going to college, my dad talked me into studying maths. I worked in accounts for years. It's been ages since I did anything creative.

'This sounds right up your street,' says Anthea, pointing to an ad in the paper. 'Why don't you go?'

A week later, I'm at the art class at our local boutique hotel. 'Welcome, I'm Portia.' A posh, booming voice greets me. She's wearing yellow dungarees. Her hair is tied up with a floral silk scarf. I feel like a fuddy-duddy in my comfy trousers with their elasticated waist and my beige bobbly polo-neck jumper.

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'Come with me. I'm going to sit you with Daphne and Simon.'

I feel 10 years old. I'd hoped to hide at the back because I'm not good at small talk. Daphne is dressed in a kaftan. Simon has a handlebar moustache. They grudgingly shuffle up to make space for me.

Time to get creative

'Still life this week. Time to let your creative juices run,' exclaims Portia.

There's a vase of orange marigolds on a table in the middle of the room. We set to. Brushwork, paint and flowers fill my mind. I haven't felt this relaxed for years.

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Portia floats around, nodding. When we finish, she grabs my painting and holds it up to the class. 'Our star artist of the week is our newcomer, Jen. Well done. This is outstanding!' People clap, although, in my mind, I can see bubbles coming out of their heads that say 'It should have been me'.

Daphne's picture of a wonky vase and thick-stemmed flowers looks like a child did it.

'I have a special style,' says Simon. Half a painted flower fills his canvas. 'I'm a parts painter' His moustache twitches as he speaks.

'It's all a bit too arty,' I tell Anthea later.

'That's because it's an art class.' She has to persuade me to return the following week. We paint a collection of sea shells. Simon manages three-quarters of a limpet. When Portia announces that I'm star artist again, fake smiles fill the room.

'I thought I did rather well,' says Daphne. She's wearing a huge statement necklace. I don't know how she moves her neck. Maybe that explains the strange shapes on her canvas that bear no resemblance to molluscs.

'Modern abstract,' she explains.

'Next week it's life drawing. Be prompt. We have a model!' shouts Portia as we leave.

'I can't wait,' says Simon.

And now for a model...

I'm the last to arrive at the life-drawing class. All eyes are glued to a folding screen at the front of the room.

'Such anticipation,' says Daphne with a giggle. Her eyeliner would give Cleopatra a run for her money.

Portia claps her hands. 'I'd like to introduce Bill, our model.' A figure emerges from behind the screen. He arranges himself on one of the yellow chairs.

'Now, Bill, don't move a muscle,' instructs Portia.

Everyone starts work, but I'm stunned – Bill is naked. Thankfully, he's positioned himself with a little modesty.

'Isn't this fun?' Daphne is so eager, she's already broken two pencils.

I notice she's got the proportions of Bill's body all wrong. I daren't look at what bit Simon might be painting. Bill keeps looking over and winking at me. I've always been uncomfortable with men who do that.

The time passes quickly. I concentrate hard. My picture is the best thing I've ever produced. I've put my heart and soul into it.

'Our star artist of the week is...' I know it will be me.

'Simon, such imagination, super fun.' He's drawn one of Bill's feet, although I have to admit the detail is excellent.

Polite applause echoes around the room.

'Thank you. I want Bill to have it,' says Simon.

'Bravo!' Portia beams with delight. Bill looks bewildered.

I'm the first to pack up and leave. I'm disappointed. I want to go home.

'I thought yours was the best.' I turn around, surprised. Bill has caught up with me. I feel my cheeks redden.

'Would you like it?'

I hold out my picture, hoping it will get rid of him. He takes it. I start to race off.

'Hold on! I was hoping we could have a drink!' he says. We go for a coffee and get on rather well. It turns out he'd sat in agony in the art class. He had some grit under one of his contact lenses.

My picture is framed now. It's been on our wall for a year. Bill hid Simon's drawing of his foot under the bed.