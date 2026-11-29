Julie twirled in her white tutu. She couldn’t believe, at long last, she was going to fulfil her dream of becoming a ballerina in tonight’s show.

Tying her ballet shoe ribbons, she remembered the conversation she’d had with her mum when she was 11 years old, and all the years leading up to this precious moment.

Back then, her mum shook her head as she peeled the potatoes. ‘We can’t afford ballet lessons.’

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‘I could pay for them with my pocket money!’ Julie pleaded.

After watching Swan Lake on TV, she’d been enchanted by the graceful dancing and beautiful costumes. So she had decided to be a ballerina instead of a nurse when she grew up.

Her mum sighed. ‘Sorry, love, ballet lessons cost a lot more than your pocket money. Can you set the table, please.’

Julie tasted disappointment along with her dinner that night.

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Next day, she peeked through the window of the local dance school and tried to follow the routines. But without a barre to hold on to, she fell over and grazed her knees.

As she lay there, Jack, the class clown, passed by on his bike. ‘Are you OK?’ he said, skidding to a stop and helping her up.

She was embarrassed, but when Jack cycled off, she continued to copy the girls in their black leotards, stretching her arms in an arc.

She noticed Kirsty from school in the class and resolved to quiz her. Kirsty’s dad worked at the same factory as hers. How could she afford lessons?

‘My gran pays for them,’ Kirsty explained at break on Monday. ‘She said it might cure my clumsiness.’

Julie nodded. Kirsty was always bumping into things. ‘Will you teach me?’ Julie pleaded.

Kirsty blinked. ‘I’m not sure I’ll remember the steps when the teacher isn’t showing us what to do.’

A new friendship

It turned out Kirsty was a hopeless teacher. But the girls giggled and became firm friends.

Julie remembered her disappointment when Kirsty’s ballet shoes hadn’t fitted her. She’d worn her trainers when doing the few steps Kirsty could remember.

They practised in the park. Sometimes, Jack and his cronies would cycle around them, teasing.

Later, Jack was grateful though when he partnered Julie for The Gay Gordons at their school dance. He had two left feet and she helped him do the steps correctly.

After that, Julie listened to ballet music in her bedroom every day, doing her arabesque and tendu.

‘Julie, please turn down that music. It’s giving me a sore head,’ her mum complained.

Julie loved the music for the ballet Coppélia. She couldn’t understand how her mum didn’t appreciate the emotions in it.

Kirsty wasn’t a fan either. ‘I’d rather listen to pop tunes. I asked Gran if you could take my lessons instead of me, but she said no.’

Julie hugged her thoughtful friend. ‘Thanks for asking.’

Kirsty pointed to a bruise on her arm. ‘It’s not as if they’re helping my clumsiness anyway.’

‘Ouch! What happened?’ Julie asked.

‘I crashed into the piano at my ballet lesson.’

They both burst out laughing.

It's showtime!

Now, Julie peeked out from behind the stage curtain. The theatre was full. A wave of nausea swept over her.

‘Julie, you’re a fantastic dancer. This is just stage fright,’ her dance teacher Lorna said, patting her arm reassuringly.

Julie took deep breaths. The music began, and she pirouetted on to the stage.

As she danced, she forgot all about the audience.

Curtsying at the end, she saw her family on their feet, clapping and cheering.

‘You were fabulous!’ her husband Jack beamed, hugging her afterwards. ‘I still remember you practising outside that dance class and falling over.’

Julie smiled. ‘It wasn’t the best start to my dancing career.’

‘You were always a better ballerina than me,’ Kirsty appeared, smiling.

‘You were ace, Mum,’ Amelia joined in the group hug.

Julie had finally been able to take ballet lessons when she was 40. Kirsty had given her the flyer advertising classes for adults, urging her to sign up.

She’d been thrilled to be given a plum role in the group’s first show in their local theatre.

Her mother had been right about pocket money not being enough for lessons, and once she’d married Jack, cash had always been needed elsewhere.

Amelia had wanted horse-riding lessons, and Julie had been happy to encourage her daughter’s passion.

‘Mum, let’s go and have some champagne to celebrate your success,’ Amelia bubbled now.

Linking arms with her daughter, Julie hoped she’d shown her that it was never too late to follow your dreams.