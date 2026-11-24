Stash some cash in a Premium Bond and there’s always the chance of winning. They don’t pay any interest, and the chance of winning a financial prize depends on your investment, there are advantages. For example, prizes are tax-free, and they’re government-backed, so your money is safe. For many, the thrill of possibly winning a cash prize every month is better than a pair of socks.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors