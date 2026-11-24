Gift the thrill of a safe win
Our money expert helps you make the most of what you've got
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Stash some cash in a Premium Bond and there’s always the chance of winning. They don’t pay any interest, and the chance of winning a financial prize depends on your investment, there are advantages. For example, prizes are tax-free, and they’re government-backed, so your money is safe. For many, the thrill of possibly winning a cash prize every month is better than a pair of socks.
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