Graham Norton | ‘I still get nervous’

Next year marks two decades since The Graham Norton Show first aired on BBC One. And, prior to that, he fronted a Channel 4 chat show for five series. So, it’s hard to believe that such a telly stalwart still gets nervous before chatting to A-listers on his eponymous Friday night show. ‘The big guests always make you nervous, because you don’t want to mess it up for them,’ the 63-year-old confesses to us. ‘People like Tom Cruise, Cher, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, George Clooney – all those big hitters come with a legacy and it’s extraordinary that they’ve agreed to sit on our sofa.’ Graham explains, ‘Once they’re there you want them to have a nice time and you don't want them to sit there thinking, “What a terrible show. Why did I say yes to this?!”’ He adds, ‘So I guess that's where the nerves are. It’s just in those opening moments where you find some rapport or you realise, “Oh, they’ve taken an instant dislike to me.”’

‘Sometimes I do slightly die inside when I comment on something and they just look at me like, “What are you on about,”’ he chuckles.

Dream guest

Over the years, Graham has welcomed everyone from Hollywood’s elite and pop sensations to, more recently, royalty in the form of Prince William. But there is still one star he’s desperate to get on the sofa. ‘Brad Pitt, we’re still working on getting him,’ he admits. The presenter, however, is hopeful. ‘I do believe he will come on… George Clooney didn't do us for a long time, and then he did and he had a nice time.’

‘Julia Roberts eventually came on and now she’s an old friend of the show… So I hope George or Julia might have a word with Brad and hopefully they'll say, “It's not as bad as you think. Give it a go!”’ Watch this space!