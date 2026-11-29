Q: Three years ago, my brother borrowed a large sum of money, promising to repay it within six months. My husband asked him to sign an agreement, adding interest if he was late. He hasn’t repaid us and we now need the money. My husband wants me to tell him that if it isn’t paid within three months, we’ll contact our solicitors. Is that fair?

(Image credit: Suzie Hayman)

A: Yes. He’s had three years to put his affairs in order. Your husband was right to insist on an agreement – even with family, it’s important to make expectations clear. If your brother needs guidance, his local Citizens Advice can help. But you and your husband should tell him, calmly but firmly, that his time is up. Your husband’s deadline is reasonable, and if your brother still does nothing, take advice from a solicitor.