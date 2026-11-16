HELP! | I declared my love and he ran off

Q: After years as a single parent I started dating again, and thought I’d struck it lucky. My new man showered me with attention, gifts and weekends away. I felt safe enough to fall in love – and told him. Within days he’d backed off, found excuses not to meet, then ended it. What did I do wrong?

(Image credit: Future)

A: You did nothing wrong! But after so much time without a partner, you’d lost the knack of spotting men who enjoy the ‘chase’ but back off the minute there’s a hint of anything serious. You need to stop looking for partners right now and instead make friends and learn to read situations more accurately. You will find a good man – you’re just a bit out of practice!