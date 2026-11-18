HELP! | I haven’t had sex for eight years
Mum of two Anita Naik has been an agony aunt for 34 years
Q: I’m a 44-year-old divorced woman. Recently, I’ve been on a few dates with one man, and we are considering going away for a weekend. I haven’t had sex for over eight years and I’m terrified. It’s been so long since I felt desired or desirable, and I no longer have the body of a 24-year-old. Should I tell him about my insecurities or hope for the best?
A: Your feelings are normal and shared by many people having sex after a long absence. Have an honest conversation before your trip, about the fact that it’s been a while and you might need to take things slowly. Take your time and remember that good sex is about connection and pleasure, not looking like you did 20 years ago.
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