HELP! | Why is my bum bleeding?
Dr Elise Dallas is a GP whose expertise you can trust
Q: I’ve noticed small amounts of blood on the toilet paper after I go to the loo. It’s bright red and only happens occasionally. I’m not in pain, but it’s worrying me. Could it be serious?
A: Seeing bright red blood on toilet paper can be worrying, but it is often caused by piles (haemorrhoids) or a small skin tear called a fissure – especially if you’ve been constipated or straining. These are common and usually not serious. You can try over-the-counter creams or suppositories for haemorrhoids, which often help reduce swelling and discomfort. If it’s a fissure, these can also help healing. Give it a few days and see if things settle. It’s a good idea to drink more water and eat more fibre – like fruit, veg and wholegrains – to help make your poo softer and easier to pass. If the bleeding doesn’t go away, or you notice changes in your poo, tummy pain or weight loss, see your GP.
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