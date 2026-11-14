HELP! | Will weight-loss jab side effects ever stop?

Q: All of my adult life, I have really struggled with my weight. I’ve tried every diet going and have managed to lose over 3st in the past, but then piled it back on, soon becoming the heaviest I have ever been. I have started using Mounjaro through a private GP and have since been losing weight quite effectively, but I’ve been struggling with indigestion. Will this get better?

(Image credit: Future)

A: Gastrointestinal side effects, like nausea, bloating and indigestion, are common when you start Mounjaro. They usually settle down after a while when your body acclimatises, but it is common for side effects to recur when the dose has been increased. You would normally increase the dose every four weeks up to a maximum maintenance dose of 15mg. Speak to the GP. They may suggest that you increase the dose more slowly to minimise side effects.