How to BOOST your pension

More than half of all UK retirees (53.6%) live with financial regrets and almost a third (31%) wish they’d saved more. ‘This year, use the longer nights as an opportunity to plan,’ suggests Brian Byrnes, director of personal finance at Moneybox.

‘Even if you don’t have all the answers, setting goals, finding lost accounts and raising your pension contributions can transform a financial enigma into a viable future.’ The Pension Tracing Service can help track down lost pension pots (gov.uk/find-pension-contact-details) or there are pension provider search tools online that will find and consolidate previous workplace pensions.