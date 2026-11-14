Family Things To Do How well do you know the King? By Sharon Sweeney Published 14 November 2026 In Features (Image credit: Next) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter GoodtoKnow NewsletterParenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsReceive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors Sharon Sweeney