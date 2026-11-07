Inside Holly and Fearne’s | shock fallout

They were once inseparable, fronting shows and adverts together alongside releasing a joint book, The Best Friends’ Guide To Life. Even off-screen Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton appeared to be the best of friends, with the latter acting as a bridesmaid at the former This Morning star’s 2007 wedding. But today their once-close friendship seems non-existent.



Holly and Fearne laughing together in closer times at their 2010 book launch (Image credit: Rune Hellestad/Getty Images)

And, given how much of their friendship they shared, fans have been left wondering what happened. The main thing that prompted many to question what went wrong is that they now both have their own platforms - Fearne’s Happy Place podcast and Holly’s Together YouTube channel - but haven’t made guest appearances on one another’s shows. ‘Anyone else think it’s strange that Holly has had everyone but Fearne on her show,’ wrote one social media user. Another replied, ‘Yes and also Holly is like the perfect person to be on Fearne’s podcast. It’s strange. I feel like something happened.’

Silence and speculation

Meanwhile, a source told us, ‘It’s almost as though they’ve frozen each other out publicly. For two women who were once practically inseparable, the absence is noticeable.’ They explained, ‘What’s particularly strange is that they’re both quite open about sharing their lives on social media and you regularly see them spending time with friends they’ve known for years, yet somehow they never seem to feature in each other’s lives. It inevitably has got people talking.’

While both have remained silent on the matter, many believe that things soured in 2018. Holly was left somewhat blindsided when Fearne quit her role as team captain on Celebrity Juice, admitting she was ‘surprised’ by the move. They later reunited for a one-off special of the ITV comedy panel show in December 2022 to mark its final episode, however have not been seen together in public or on screen since. Our insider added, ‘The silence almost makes it worse because it leaves everyone wondering what happened and drawing their own conclusions.’