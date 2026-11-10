SAVE for their future

For a gift that lasts into adulthood, consider a Junior ISA. Children can access the money at 18, although they can take control of the account from 16. The annual contribution limit is £9,000 for the 2026/27 tax year. Check with parents or other relatives before paying in, so you can agree how much to contribute and whether to make a one-off payment or regular deposits.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors