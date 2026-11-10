SAVE for their future

Our money expert helps you make the most of what you've got

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Published In Features less than a min read
Mother and toddler girl getting money out of a piggy bank
(Image credit: Getty images)

For a gift that lasts into adulthood, consider a Junior ISA. Children can access the money at 18, although they can take control of the account from 16. The annual contribution limit is £9,000 for the 2026/27 tax year. Check with parents or other relatives before paying in, so you can agree how much to contribute and whether to make a one-off payment or regular deposits.