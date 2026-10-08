It's true love... | REALLY!

Scrolling on Facebook, Kay noticed a stranger had 'liked' one of her posts. 'At the time it was really insignificant,' Kay, 68, recalls. 'I don't even remember what he liked.'

But that one click from Ablack, 25, who lived in Nigeria, turned into a message. Then another. And gradually something began to build.

'He went from somebody that liked my post to my very best friend,' says Kay, who is from the US. 'I could tell him any and everything. It just kept getting stronger and stronger.'

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The distance didn't seem to matter. Neither did their 43-year age gap! Their bond deepened quickly, but even Kay had her doubts.

'I was wary about being scammed,' she admits.

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After all, it was the kind of situation we're warned about - a stranger reaching out online from another country. Only there was something about Ablack that kept Kay talking.

Then one day, out of nowhere, came a feeling Kay couldn't explain.

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'I woke up from a dream and all I wanted was to go to Nigeria,' she explains. 'I told my sister. She said, "OK, you're crazy. Why do you want to go there?"'

Kay's stepmother agreed and so did her children. 'They all said, "Mum, you're crazy,"' Kay admits.

But Ablack's response was completely different. Instead of questioning Kay, he helped her.

'I went to the immigration. I paid for a visa, which is $350. I booked her flight ticket, then she came,' he explains.

It was a leap of faith, flying across the world to meet a man she'd only ever spoken to online. When she finally saw him in person, everything changed.

'When he showed up at the airport to get me, it's like, "Oh my God, you are real, you're really here, this is not a scam,"' Kay says.

And any doubts she had disappeared in that moment.

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They checked into a motel together and three days later, things escalated.

'He proposed to me,' Kay reveals, smiling.

Although it seemed sudden, for Ablack the decision had already been made. And there was something behind his certainty.

'A prophet told me that I'm going to get married to a white woman... that's how it's meant to be,' he says.

So when Kay came into his life, he didn't question it.

'I believe in God, so that's why I believe that prophecy,' he explains.

Kay and Ablack got married in October 2024 and it wasn't long before their relationship drew attention. Their noticeble age gap left people shocked.

'Our wedding picture went viral,' Ablack explains.

Suddenly the couple were everywhere, with many people mistaking Ablack for the Nigerian superstar singer Fireboy DML.

'She is your sugar mummy. Dude hit the lottery... she pays for everything,' one comment read, while others went as far as accusing Kay of being Ablack's grandma!

Others questioned Ablack's intentions. 'Oh, he's married for the US green card,' they wrote, referring to a visa that would allow him to live in America.

'He was referred to as Fireboy and I was referred to as unknown Caucasian woman in her 80s,' Kay says, laughing.

The attention followed them everywhere and Kay admits that she found it overwhelming.

'We go to the grocery store, they want to take pictures... it's like paparazzi,' she says. 'It's like whoa, where's this all coming from?'

And strangers had plenty to say about their relationship. The criticism hit Kay hard.

'It hurt me at first, it really did,' she admits. 'I was crying. I was even thinking... I was causing him too many problems, and I didn't want to because he is a celebrity.'

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Ablack is a musician and Kay has appeared in his videos.

'We are happy together,' Ablack says. 'The more they try to criticise, it makes us more stronger.'

Away from the spotlight, the couple appear playful, teasing one another about their taste in clothes.

'He calls my style old lady!' Kay laughs.

Despite their differences, the couple fit.

'It's like yin and yang,' Kay explains. 'He's strong where I'm weak and I'm strong where he's weak and together we make a single united force. I've never felt love like this before.'

For Kay, who's been married three times before, the relationship was completely unexpected.

'I never thought I was going to be with another man... much less someone this much younger than me,' she admits.

She was nine years older than her third husband and her second husband was 10 years older than her. Her first was the same age.

'None of those worked out,' Kay says. 'This is the one I'm supposed to have been with. I just had to wait a long time for him to be born!'

But for Ablack and Kay, that changes nothing.

'This woman here, I love her so much. She's everything I need,' Ablack says.

Despite all the judgement, Kay is certain they're the real deal and even now, she can't quite believe her luck.

'God he's hot!' she laughs.